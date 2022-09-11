5 Injured, Including IDOT Driver, After Dan Ryan Crash Sunday Morning

At least five people were hurt, one critically, in a collision between a sedan and an Illinois Department of Transportation maintenance truck early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, the collision occurred at approximately 4:33 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 94 near Cermak Road.

Authorities say that an IDOT maintenance truck was stationary at the scene, providing traffic control after an earlier crash at the location.

At that time, a Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound on the highway and slammed into the rear of the IDOT vehicle, police said.

One of the passengers in the sedan was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the IDOT vehicle, as well as the driver and two other passengers of the Chevrolet, were all hospitalized as well.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Cermak Road for nearly seven hours for crash clean-up and an investigation. All lanes had reopened just before noon.

Charges are pending for the driver, who will be charged with violating “Scott’s Law,” a bill requiring motorists to slow down and to move over when approaching emergency vehicles.