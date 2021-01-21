Garfield Ridge

5 Injured in Garfield Ridge Crash Caught on Video

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Five people were hospitalized Wednesday night following a crash in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

A dark-gray Chevy Impala was driving north about 9:35 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue, when the driver veered into oncoming traffic and struck a gold Cadillac Escalade head-on, Chicago police said.

An approaching red Toyota Rav 4 was not able to stop in time and also struck the gold Escalade, police said.

Local

Garfield Ridge 24 mins ago

Watch: Dash Cam Video Captures Crash

Carjackings 40 mins ago

Police Release Video of Group Involved in String of Carjackings, Armed Robberies

Five people sustained serious injuries in the crash, police said. Three people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and two people were brought to Stroger Hospital.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Garfield Ridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us