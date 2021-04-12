4 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Eisenhower Expressway Shooting

Four people were shot, one fatally, and a fifth person was hit by a car in a shooting early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to police and fire officials.

The shooting took place at around 12:03 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 at Damen Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Chicago fire officials said five people were taken to Stroger Hospital, including four gunshot victims: one in grave condition, two in critical condition and a fourth whose condition had stabilized.

ISP later said one person had died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including the person's age and identity, were not available.

A fifth person hit by a vehicle but not shot, according to Chicago fire officials. That person was taken in good condition to Stroger, authorities said.

The westbound lanes of the expressway remained closed several hours later, with traffic being diverted at Ashland, according to ISP, as investigators remained on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.