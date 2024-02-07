5 injured in crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon left five people injured, fire officials said.

The crash was reported in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to authorities.

According to fire officials, two of the five people injured in the crash were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, while two others were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

One individual was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no information on the ages or identities of the victims or what led to the crash.