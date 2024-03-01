5 injured after SUV crashes into Michigan Walmart

A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said.
Canton police said in a written statement that numerous people were transported from the scene. Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV that at least five people were injured, though the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV near the store's pharmacy section and numerous people milling around. Merchandise was scattered across the floor.
The crash did not occur at the store's main entrance.
