5 injured after SUV crashes into Michigan Walmart

By The Associated Press

A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said.

Canton police said in a written statement that numerous people were transported from the scene. Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV that at least five people were injured, though the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV near the store's pharmacy section and numerous people milling around. Merchandise was scattered across the floor.

The crash did not occur at the store's main entrance.

