5 Injured After House Explodes in Joliet

Five people were taken to hospitals after a house exploded in Joliet on Sunday, the East Joliet Fire Department said.

The explosion happed in the 2200 block of Washington St. in Will County at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to officials.

The East Joliet Fire Department said the home was completely destroyed in the explosion and neighboring homes suffered minor damage.

According to fire department officials, five people were transported to area hospitals with one being in critical condition.

No cause for the explosion has been determined by the fire department.

