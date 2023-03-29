5 Injured, 3 Critically, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago fire officials say that five people were injured, three critically, after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles on the city’s Southwest Side Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of West 83rd Street and West Columbus Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

While details of the crash have not yet been released, officials say that speed may have played a factor, with multiple vehicles badly damaged as a result of the collision.

Three individuals were taken to area hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition, with one of the patients requiring cardiac arrest, according to officials.

Two more individuals were taken to area hospitals in green (good-to-fair) condition, officials said.

An investigation remains underway at the scene.