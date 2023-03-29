Chicago Police

5 Injured, 3 Critically, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

A green while is seen with heavy damage, including a smashed front end and badly-damaged doors, after a crash in Ashburn on March 29.
Chicago Fire Department

Chicago fire officials say that five people were injured, three critically, after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles on the city’s Southwest Side Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of West 83rd Street and West Columbus Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

While details of the crash have not yet been released, officials say that speed may have played a factor, with multiple vehicles badly damaged as a result of the collision.

Three individuals were taken to area hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition, with one of the patients requiring cardiac arrest, according to officials.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Two more individuals were taken to area hospitals in green (good-to-fair) condition, officials said.

An investigation remains underway at the scene.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us