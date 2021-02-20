5 People, Including 4 Children, in Rollover Crash on Lake Shore Drive Ramp

The driver of a car, as well as four children, were injured when the vehicle they were riding in crashed at Lake Shore Drive and Belmont Avenue Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The incident was reported before 9:15 p.m. on a ramp leading to Lake Shore Drive.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

Three children were taken to Advocate Illinois Medical Center, and a fourth was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Rollover EMS plan 1. Northbound LSD. At Belmont. Car lost control hit light pole and rollover to entrance ramp. Driver critical Illinois Masonic. 3 children to IMMC 1 Child to Laurie Children’s. pic.twitter.com/Mpv4id0bW3 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2021

Police continue to investigate the incident.