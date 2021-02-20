5 People, Including 4 Children, in Rollover Crash on Lake Shore Drive Ramp

The driver of a car, as well as four children, were injured when the vehicle they were riding in crashed at Lake Shore Drive and Belmont Avenue Saturday night, according to fire officials.
The incident was reported before 9:15 p.m. on a ramp leading to Lake Shore Drive.
The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.
Three children were taken to Advocate Illinois Medical Center, and a fourth was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.
Police continue to investigate the incident.