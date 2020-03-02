5 in Custody After Calumet Heights Police Chase Ends in Bishop Ford Crash

Five people were arrested Sunday after a police chase that started in Calumet Heights on the South Side ended with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

Authorities began pursuing a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide investigation at 8:37 p.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle eventually crashed near an I-94 off-ramp in Dolton, police said. Five people were taken into custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.