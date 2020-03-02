Dolton

5 in Custody After Calumet Heights Police Chase Ends in Bishop Ford Crash

Authorities said the vehicle may be connected to a homicide investigation

Five people were arrested Sunday after a police chase that started in Calumet Heights on the South Side ended with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

Authorities began pursuing a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide investigation at 8:37 p.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle eventually crashed near an I-94 off-ramp in Dolton, police said. Five people were taken into custody.

Local

Illinois primary 13 mins ago

Early Voting in Chicago Opens Citywide Monday

coronavirus 48 mins ago

Arlington Heights School Employees, Kids Staying Home After Sitter’s Relative Exposed to Coronavirus: District

Area South detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Doltonsouth sideBishop Ford Crash
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us