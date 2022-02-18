5 Illinois State Police Squad Vehicles Struck on Interstates During Thursday Winter Storm

Five separate collisions involving Illinois State Police troopers occurred Thursday as a winter storm pummeled portions of the state with several inches of snow.

In the first incident, at approximately 1:35 p.m., an ISP trooper was conducting traffic control on Interstate 55 near Sherman when a semi sideswiped the trooper's squad car.

The fully-marked patrol vehicle was stationary with its lights activated, according to authorities. Neither the trooper or driver were injured, police stated.

Less than two hours later, an ISP trooper was on Interstate 39 near El Paso, attempting to shut down lanes for a multi-vehicle crash, when a series of collisions involving more than 100 vehicles occurred. A pickup truck was pushed into the rear of the ISP vehicle during the crashes. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 4:27 p.m., an ISP trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County when a driver heading westbound struck the ISP squad car, police said. Neither the trooper or driver sustained injuries, according to law enforcement.

Then, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an ISP master sergeant was conducting traffic control on Interstate 74 westbound in Sangamon County when their squad vehicle was struck by a semi. According to police, the driver failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the rear of the trooper's squad car.

The same evening in DuPage County, a state police sergeant was assisting a driver on Interstate 290 westbound when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, slid and struck the rear of the sergeant's squad car.

Both the trooper and driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to ISP, four of the five crashes were related to violations of Scott's Law, Illinois' Move Over Law, which requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated to slow down and move over, if safe to do so.