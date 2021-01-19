5 Illinois Regions Now Allow Indoor Dining After Lifting COVID Mitigations

Five of Illinois' 11 regions now meet the criteria needed to loosen coronavirus restrictions enough to allow indoor dining under the state's reopening plan, which was revised on Monday.

Illinois officials announced Monday that the state is launching multiple health care staffing contracts to help increase hospital staffing, thereby increasing the number of “staffed” beds available for coronavirus patients.

That change means the percentage of hospital beds available in a region will no longer be used as one of the metrics that determines whether or not a region can roll back any restrictions.

As a result, the majority of Illinois’ regions were able to lift some of the mitigations in place as they moved into different tiers or phases of the plan.

Two regions will drop back to Phase 4, which falls under the state's original coronavirus mitigation protocol that was in place before Tier 3 mitigations were implemented on Nov. 20, suspending indoor dining across the state and closing down museums and casinos.

Those regions and the counties they include are:

Region 3: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott

Region 5: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson

Here's a look at the guidelines for Phase 4:

Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and guidance

Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Health care: All health care providers are open

Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed

Businesses:

Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance

All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance “Non-essential” businesses: All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees

All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Three more regions moved to Tier 1 mitigations, which also allows for indoor service at restaurants and bars but only if they serve food, among other changes.

Those regions and the counties they include are:

Region 1: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago

Region 2: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford

Region 6: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion

Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 1:

Bars and restaurants

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room

No tables exceeding 4 people indoors

Suspend indoor service if not serving food

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

Cultural institutions

Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

Open under Phase 4 rules

Household gatherings

Allowed with public health guidelines

Indoor fitness classes

Open under Phase 4 rules

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Offices

Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance

Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Four other regions in the state, including most of the Chicago area, moved from the most restrictive mitigations in Tier 3 to Tier 2, but Tier 2 does not include indoor dining.

Those regions and the counties they include are:

Region 8: DuPage, Kane

Region 9: Lake, McHenry

Region 10: Suburban Cook

Region 11: City of Chicago

Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 2:

Bars and restaurants

Suspend indoor service

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

Limited to registered guests

Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

Limiting to 10 people is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors

Offices

Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

The final two regions remain in Tier 3, the most restrictive of the tiers. They include:

Region 4: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington

Region 7: Kankakee, Will

Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 3:

Bars and restaurants

Suspend indoor service

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

Operations paused

Gaming and casinos

Operations paused

Hotels

Limited to registered guests

Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

Limiting to household members is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

Operations paused

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.

Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents

Offices

Remote work encouraged

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)