5 Illinois Regions Now Allow Indoor Dining After Lifting COVID Mitigations

Five of Illinois' 11 regions now meet the criteria needed to loosen coronavirus restrictions enough to allow indoor dining under the state's reopening plan, which was revised on Monday.
Illinois officials announced Monday that the state is launching multiple health care staffing contracts to help increase hospital staffing, thereby increasing the number of “staffed” beds available for coronavirus patients.
That change means the percentage of hospital beds available in a region will no longer be used as one of the metrics that determines whether or not a region can roll back any restrictions.
As a result, the majority of Illinois’ regions were able to lift some of the mitigations in place as they moved into different tiers or phases of the plan.
Two regions will drop back to Phase 4, which falls under the state's original coronavirus mitigation protocol that was in place before Tier 3 mitigations were implemented on Nov. 20, suspending indoor dining across the state and closing down museums and casinos.
Those regions and the counties they include are:
Region 3: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott
Region 5: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
Here's a look at the guidelines for Phase 4:
Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and guidance
Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Health care: All health care providers are open
Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance
Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed
Businesses:
- Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
- “Non-essential” businesses: All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
- Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
Three more regions moved to Tier 1 mitigations, which also allows for indoor service at restaurants and bars but only if they serve food, among other changes.
Those regions and the counties they include are:
Region 1: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
Region 2: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford
Region 6: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion
Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 1:
Bars and restaurants
- Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room
- No tables exceeding 4 people indoors
- Suspend indoor service if not serving food
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
Cultural institutions
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Gaming and casinos
- Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board
Hotels
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Household gatherings
- Allowed with public health guidelines
Indoor fitness classes
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
Offices
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance
- Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines
Four other regions in the state, including most of the Chicago area, moved from the most restrictive mitigations in Tier 3 to Tier 2, but Tier 2 does not include indoor dining.
Those regions and the counties they include are:
Region 8: DuPage, Kane
Region 9: Lake, McHenry
Region 10: Suburban Cook
Region 11: City of Chicago
Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 2:
Bars and restaurants
- Suspend indoor service
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
- No tables exceeding 6 people
Cultural institutions
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Gaming and casinos
- Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board
Hotels
- Limited to registered guests
- Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity
Household gatherings
- Limiting to 10 people is encouraged
Indoor fitness classes
- Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors
Offices
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
- Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines
The final two regions remain in Tier 3, the most restrictive of the tiers. They include:
Region 4: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington
Region 7: Kankakee, Will
Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 3:
Bars and restaurants
- Suspend indoor service
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
- No tables exceeding 6 people
Cultural institutions
- Operations paused
Gaming and casinos
- Operations paused
Hotels
- Limited to registered guests
- Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity
Household gatherings
- Limiting to household members is encouraged
Indoor fitness classes
- Operations paused
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.
- Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents
Offices
- Remote work encouraged
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Indoor sports and recreation paused
- Outdoor sports and recreation, individual training allowed
- Groups limited to 10 people