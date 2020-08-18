5 Illinois Counties Have Surpassed 10K Coronavirus Cases, Data Shows

Will County surpassed 10,000 cases of coronavirus on Monday, becoming the fifth county in Illinois to reach that grim milestone since the pandemic began.

With 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, Will County's total reached 10,013 confirmed cases. No new deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the county keeps the county's death toll at 351, public health data shows.

The county reported a 6.8% positivity rate as of Aug. 8 and state data shows the area is reporting 93 new cases per 100,000 residents each week.

Will County follows Cook, Lake, DuPage and Kane counties in that order in hitting that five-figure mark in coronavirus cases. Kane County reached 10,000 cases just last Thursday, now standing at 10,314 cases total.

Cook County has the most cases of Illinois' 102 counties, reporting 50,189 in total as of Monday. Lake County has reported 13,375 cases and DuPage has reported 13,032 cases, data shows.

Kane and Will counties were among 14 Illinois counties at a "warning level" for coronavirus, state health officials announced Friday. The warning means the counties have seen increases in two or more COVID-19 "risk indicators," Illinois' public health department said.

In Will County, those two troubling metrics were an increased case rate and a two-week increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus-like illnesses, according to the county's health department.

Statewide, Illinois health officials on Monday confirmed 1,773 new cases of coronavirus, along with 12 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the state’s total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic has now risen to 207,854.

Monday's 12 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,756 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 38,246 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,405,097.

Monday's new test results bring the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate up by one-tenth of a percent, from 4.1% to 4.2%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers were down slightly on Monday, with 1,544 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 340 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 126 patients are currently on ventilators.