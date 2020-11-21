Chicago Police

5 Hurt in Gresham Shooting Early Saturday, Chicago Police Say

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Chicago police say five people were injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:13 a.m., the individuals were standing on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Justine in the city’s Gresham neighborhood when a person opened fire, striking all five victims.

Police say three of the victims, a 31-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman and a woman of unknown age, were shot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All three were in fair condition as of Saturday morning.

A fourth victim, a 33-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and is in fair condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center. A fifth victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks. He is in fair condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

There are no suspects in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the incident.

