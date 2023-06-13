5 hurt after school bus rolls over on I-94 near Guaranteed Rate Field: officials

At least five people were hurt when a school bus was involved in a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash took place Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a "single vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus."

Three children and two adults were hospitalized following the accident. The three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials. The adults were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, also in stable condition.

Police said "minor injuries are being reported."

The crash closed two lanes on the expressway just ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

Check back for more on this developing story.