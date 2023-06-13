chicago news

5 hurt after school bus rolls over on I-94 near Guaranteed Rate Field: officials

The crash took place Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department

CFD Media

At least five people were hurt when a school bus was involved in a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash took place Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a "single vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus." 

Three children and two adults were hospitalized following the accident. The three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials. The adults were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, also in stable condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police said "minor injuries are being reported."

The crash closed two lanes on the expressway just ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us