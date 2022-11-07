5 Highlights From Justin Fields' NFL Record Game Vs. the Dolphins

5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.

NO. 5: 17-YARD RUN ON READ OPTION

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The scene - Dolphins: 21, Bears: 10. Bears have the ball 2nd-and-8 at their own 27-yard line. 7:55 left in the second quarter.

The play - Justin Fields lines up in the shotgun with David Montgomery to his left and Khari Blasingame to his right. After the snap, Fields reads the edge and pulls the handoff to keep the ball himself. Blasingame sets the lead block, Fields gets to the outside and easily runs past Kader Kohou. He trots out of bounds as safety Jevon Holland arrives to help.

Luke Getsy deserves some credit for the success of the play, because it was well-designed play from the outset with Blasingame in position to set the edge regardless if Fields kept the ball or if Montgomery received the handoff. The players deserve credit for the success of the play, too, because it was executed perfectly. Fields made the correct read and Blasingame made a great block. Then Fields’ athleticism took over. He easily made it to the outside and outran Kohou in pursuit. Fields finished the play with the right decision to get out of bounds to avoid taking a hit on the play. The play looks so effortless that it’s almost surprising it ends up as an “explosive” run.

NO. 4: 16-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS TO DARNELL MOONEY

The scene - Dolphins: 21, Bears: 10. Bears have the ball 3rd-and-8 at the Dolphins 16-yard line. 2:00 left in the second quarter.

The play - The Bears line up in the shotgun with three receivers to the left and Cole Kmet to the right. After the snap, Dante Pettis runs towards the middle of the field, which occupies a safety and clears space towards the left. Darnell Mooney runs to that vacated space and Justin Fields hits him for the score.

Another well-designed play that’s executed perfectly. It’s a wonderful example of how the threat of Fields running the ball can open things up in the pass game. The Dolphins opted to use a linebacker as a spy on Fields in case he took off as a rusher, but since Fields was passing all the way, the Bears offense had a significant advantage. Mooney had an excellent release on his route to beat Xavien Howard to his spot, then Fields threw a pixel perfect pass where only Mooney had a chance to make a play on the ball.

What a throw, what a catch 😮‍💨



📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/jk85daIkRS — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 6, 2022

NO. 3: 12-YARD SCRAMBLE FOR FIRST DOWN

The scene - Dolphins: 7, Bears: 3. Bears have the ball 3rd-and-8 at their own 49-yard line. 4:22 left in the first quarter.

The play - The Bears line up with three receivers and David Montgomery to the left, Cole Kmet to the right and no one in the backfield. The Dolphins cover everyone well downfield, and after a few seconds Jaelan Phillips breaks away from Cody Whitehair and pressures Fields up the middle. Fields spins to his left to evade the sack, then sees Bradley Chubb coming towards him from the edge and cuts upfield. Fields runs past Channing Tindall who was acting as the spy on Fields, then lunges past Keion Crossen to convert the first down.

This was one of the many magic tricks Fields played to turn what looked to be a sack into a first down. It was early in the game so we didn’t know exactly what Fields had in store for the rest of the day. Looking back this moment was the perfect prelude for the rest of the action.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/jW1E7wYs3E — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears)

NO. 2: 18-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS TO COLE KMET

The scene - Dolphins 7, Bears: 3. Bears have the ball 1st-and-10 at the Dolphins 18-yard line. First play of the second quarter.

The play - Justin Fields fakes a handoff to Khalil Herbert and the Dolphins defense bites. Cole Kmet leaks from the left side of the line to the right side of the field after selling a run block. Fields rolls right off the play-action and hits the wide open Kmet. Equanimeous St. Brown blocks the one man left to beat and Kmet makes it to the end zone.

I’m not sure if there’s such a thing as an “elite fake” but if there is, this is it. Fields did an incredible job selling the run, making the entire front seven freeze. That allowed Kmet to get open easily, and from there it was a simple game of pitch and catch. EQ sealed the touchdown with good blocking down field. An excellent play all around.

NO. 1: 61-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN

The scene - Dolphins: 28, Bears: 17. Bears have the ball 3rd-and-5 at their own 39-yard line. 11:32 left in the third quarter.

The play - The Bears line up with four receivers and one running back. Justin Fields is quickly pressured by Bradley Chubb coming off the left edge and steps up in the pocket. Fields resets himself to throw to Chase Claypool across the field, but thinks better of it and adjusts again to keep running. He runs past three would-be Dolphins tacklers in the middle of the field and heads towards the sideline. Darnell Mooney comes over to help and lays a block on another defender, and Fields simply outruns the last man the Dolphins have. Touchdown.

This play is pure artistry from Fields. Every few seconds there’s another “wow” moment from Fields, starting with his ability to pump fake to Claypool. Fields was midair when he decided to pull the ball back down to run again, and the body control to pull it off is spectacular. Then there’s the raw speed. Fields running past three defenders diving at his shoestrings is like something you’d see in a video game. Then when Fields makes it to the open field it looks like he’s gliding on ice while everyone else is stuck in the mud. These are the special plays that make Fields a superstar.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/jFMAg0BeH7 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears)

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.