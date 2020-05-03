5 Dead, at Least 31 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Five people are dead and at least 31 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago in a violent start to the month of May.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of South Homan, a man was in an alley when he was approached by another man. That second man pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times in the head and body, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No suspects are currently in custody, and Area One Detectives are continuing to investigate.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., hospital staff at Holy Cross found a 35-year-old man that had been dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and Area One Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Chicago police reported another fatal shooting in the 1600 block of West 35th Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Two individuals became involved in a verbal altercation when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking a 30-year-old man in the chest.

According to police, the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 9200 block of South Eggleston, a 27-year-old man was discovered on the front steps of a residence after having suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, back and legs, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no witnesses to the incident, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Another fatal shooting occurred approximately two hours later in the 5200 block of South Troy, police said. Two men were standing in a yard when a man dressed in all black clothing fired shots at them, striking both victims.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. A 36-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg and twice in the right leg, and is in good condition at Mount Sinai, according to police.

No one is currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 3:35 p.m., a 20-year-old man was standing on a street corner in the 600 block of South Francisco when he became engaged in a verbal altercation with a person in a vehicle, police said. The person inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the finger. He was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition, and was later transferred to Stroger.

In the 500 block of North Pine at approximately 5:32 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot while standing near the street, police said. He was hit in the hip, leg and foot, and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai. No other details were immediately available.

A 20-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Homan just before 6 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and the person inside opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and is in fair condition.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 61 st Street, a man was driving when shots were fired, striking him in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

In the 1400 block of West 62nd Street at approximately 9:41 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and a man inside opened fire, striking her multiple times. She was taken to the University of Chicago, and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 10:45 p.m. when he heard gunfire, police said. The man ran from the scene, but realized he had been shot in the chest and sought medical treatment at the University of Chicago. He is listed in good condition.

Just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Maypole, a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 4000 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was riding in the backseat of an SUV when he was hit in the head by a gunshot, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

Saturday –

Two individuals on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 114 th Street became engaged in a verbal altercation at approximately 3:15 a.m., police said. One of the men pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking a 45-year-old man in the right leg. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old woman was walking in the 9500 block of South Jeffery at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a man pulled out a weapon and demanded her handbag. After stealing the bag, the man shot the woman in the foot, and she was rushed to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

In the 1900 block of East 79th St at approximately 4:10 p.m., three victims were in a parking lot when they were approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots, police said. A 22-year-old female was struck once to the bicep and taken to the hospital in fair condition. A 28-year-old male was struck once to the calf and self-transported along with the third victim, with a 29-year-old male victim, to Trinity Hospital. Both were reported to be in fair condition.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Sawyer, a 36-year-old woman was driving in her vehicle when a gray sedan pulled up next to her and an unknown male offender inside fired shots, according to Chicago police. The victim self-transported to Norwegian Hospital with one gunshot wound to the left index finger.

A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South South Laflin at approximately 9:59 p.m. when he was shot in the left calf. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he’s listed in good condition.

Just before 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Damen, a 32-year-old man was standing in an alley when he was shot in both legs, according to police. The man was brought to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

In the 9200 block of South Normal at approximately 10:35 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs, police said. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the index finger in the 11800 block of South Yale at approximately 10:54 p.m. Police say the man was “very uncooperative,” and is in good condition at Roseland Hospital.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Ada, a 33-year-old woman was standing next to a car when she was shot by a person in a passing gray Chevy sedan. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, according to police.

In the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue at approximately 11:43 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot, according to police. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was driving in the 3200 block of West Douglas at approximately 11:50 p.m. when a person in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the leg and arm. Police say the man drove himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he is in fair condition.

Sunday –