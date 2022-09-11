5 Dead, at Least 21 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that five people have died and at least 21 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East 71st Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when a person driving a Hyundai Sonata struck him. The victim then ran westbound on 71st Street when a person got out of the Sonata and fired shots, striking him in the head and chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Just two hours later in the 600 block of East 60th Street, a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest, and police found him lying unresponsive in a park.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak at approximately 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired, striking both victims.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

A second victim, another man, was shot in the back and face, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Sunday morning at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Ada when they discovered a man lying in the passenger side of the car.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the left side of his head.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Just after 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard, a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in the backyard of a residence after he had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far. Suspects are not in custody in any shooting unless otherwise noted.

Sunday –

At approximately midnight in the 9200 block of South Marquette Avenue, a man was sitting on his porch when a van pulled up and a person inside opened fire, striking him in the hand. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was driving in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the lower back. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 1300 block of South Sawyer at approximately 12:36 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a verbal altercation broke out near her. Police say one of the individuals then fired gunshots, and she was struck in the right leg and ankle. She was hospitalized in good condition.

Police say a man was walking in the 200 block of West 75 th Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. when a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the right calf. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. when a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the right calf. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition. At approximately 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75 th Street, three people were standing outside when they were shot. A 51-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the neck, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left elbow, and a 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left calf, and all three were hospitalized in good condition.

Street, three people were standing outside when they were shot. A 51-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the neck, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left elbow, and a 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left calf, and all three were hospitalized in good condition. A 45-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and left hip. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 500 block of East 105th Street at approximately 12:25 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was hit in the arm by a gunshot. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:07 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 67 th Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, police said. A 24-year-old was hit in the left leg, and a 25-year-old was hit in the right leg, and both were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, police said. A 24-year-old was hit in the left leg, and a 25-year-old was hit in the right leg, and both were taken to area hospitals in good condition. Police say a 30-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue at approximately 1:07 a.m. when he was shot by a person in another vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the left leg and left arm.

A 40-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Madison at approximately 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired from another car, striking her multiple times. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 3300 block of West Augusta at approximately 4:57 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving eastbound when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the left arm. The man, who also suffered graze wounds to his back, was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South California, a 40-year-old man was struck in the wrist by gunfire, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 31-year-old man was standing near an alley in the 500 block of East 72 nd Street at approximately 6:24 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man was self-transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Street at approximately 6:24 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man was self-transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. In the 3800 block of West Madison at approximately 8:21 p.m., a 56-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot four times, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A man was walking on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Saint Louis at approximately 11:13 p.m. when he was shot by an individual in a white van. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday -