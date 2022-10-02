5 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say that at least five people have been killed and 20 others wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Marquette at approximately 8:38 p.m. Friday.

Police say a woman was traveling in an SUV when a person in a red sedan fired shots, striking a 3-year-old boy in the head.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, a man was found inside of a residence after having suffered a gunshot wound to his head, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

A 30-year-old man was standing in the 300 block of West 110th Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the head, according to police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Saturday evening in the 300 block of West 110th Street, a 21-year-old man was found lying on a sidewalk after he was shot in the forearm and forehead, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Division, a 38-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a person pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking him multiple times.

Police say the victim was taken to Northwestern, where he was pronounced dead.

Here are the other shootings reported across the city so far this weekend:

Sunday –

At approximately 3:25 a.m. in the 500 block of South Kostner, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the right leg while riding in a vehicle. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Pulaski at approximately 3:56 a.m. when a person in another vehicle fired shots, striking him multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:11 a.m. in the 2400 block of South California, police say a 20-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when a person in a green Jeep fired shots at her, striking her in the shoulder. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was walking in the 1400 block of East 47th Street at approximately 12:46 a.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint. During the incident, he was shot in the back, and he was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Street at approximately 12:46 a.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint. During the incident, he was shot in the back, and he was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said. In the 3500 block of West Dickens at approximately 3:07 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and was hit in the right leg, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 19-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Adams at approximately 9:31 a.m. when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., a 23-year-old man was standing in the 900 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old was walking in the 800 block of West 87th Place at approximately 12:04 p.m. when they were shot in the leg and shoulder. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital, where their condition stabilized.

Place at approximately 12:04 p.m. when they were shot in the leg and shoulder. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital, where their condition stabilized. In the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 2:34 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm and flank, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say two individuals were standing in the 8200 block of South Houston at approximately 4:05 p.m. when they were shot. A 27-year-old man was hit in the chest, and a 25-year-old woman was also hit in the chest, and both were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

At approximately 6:23 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Dobson, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital, while a 19-year-old man was hit in the right thigh and listed in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was dropped off at a Chicago hospital at 7:15 p.m. after he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was listed in good condition.

In the 7200 block of South Rhodes at approximately 7:45 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the face, according to police. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain, a 27-year-old woman was in a physical altercation with another woman when a man opened fire, striking her in the left side of her body. According to police, she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –