5 Dead, at Least 18 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say

Chicago police say five people, including a 17-year-old, have been fatally shot, and another 18 wounded in gunfire across the city so far this weekend.

A fatal shooting was reported in the 7000 block of North Sacramento at approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, according to police.

A witness told police that they heard a loud pop, then observed multiple people fleeing on foot from the location.

A man was struck in the head, and police say he was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital. No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Just after midnight Saturday in the 700 block of West 50th Street, another fatal shooting was reported after a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South Homan, a 22-year-old man was inside an apartment when another person entered, firing shots at him.

Police say the man was hit in the back and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Later Saturday night, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in the hallway of a building in the 8700 block of South Burley when they were both shot.

The man was hit in the back, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition after being shot in the leg.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

Sunday morning at approximately 1:21 a.m., a 35-year-old man became involved in a physical altercation with another man in the lounge of the Hotel Lincoln in the 1800 block of North Clark, police said.

The man was shot in the chest during that struggle, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police continue to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Sunday –

A 19-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Loomis at approximately 1:19 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a black SUV, according to police. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 3 a.m., a 26-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital after being shot in the left leg and right shoulder. He was listed in fair condition, but no other information was immediately available, according to police.

In the 4600 block of South Ellis, a 21-year-old man was walking when he was shot by a person in a passing vehicle. Police say the man was listed in good condition after being shot in the right foot.

Saturday –

A 45-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5000 block of South Hermitage when he was shot by a person riding in a black vehicle, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

At approximately 6:10 a.m. in the first block of 87 th Street, a 60-year-old man was on a CTA Red Line train when he was shot during a verbal altercation. Police say the man was shot, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street, a 60-year-old man was on a CTA Red Line train when he was shot during a verbal altercation. Police say the man was shot, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot and walked into Rush Hospital at approximately 8:10 a.m. According to police, the man was listed in good condition, but further circumstances of the shooting were unknown at this time.

Police say two men were walking in the 800 block of East 79 th Street at approximately 10:23 a.m. when they were shot by a person in a gray sedan. A 26-year-old man was hit in the groin, and a 40-year-old man was hit in the ankle, and both were listed in good condition.

Street at approximately 10:23 a.m. when they were shot by a person in a gray sedan. A 26-year-old man was hit in the groin, and a 40-year-old man was hit in the ankle, and both were listed in good condition. A 29-year-old man was on a street in the 10000 block of South Sangamon at approximately 3:54 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 4:17 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Paulina Street, a 30-year-old man was in front of a residence when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The man was hit in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 7800 block of South Laflin at approximately 5:32 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg during a verbal altercation, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 58-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of South Lavergne at approximately 10:10 p.m. when a person fired shots at him. He was hit in the right knee, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

A 34-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Albany at approximately 11:37 p.m. when he was shot in the head. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Friday –