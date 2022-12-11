5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired, striking him in the chest.

Friends brought him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

At approximately 7:11 p.m. Saturday in the first block of West 105th Street, a 32-year-old man was in an alley when he was shot in the chest and face, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Early Sunday in the 5500 block of West School at approximately 2:26 a.m., four people were standing in a group following an altercation inside a bar when an assailant opened fire, striking them.

Three of the victims, a 50-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all suffered severe injuries, and all three were pronounced dead.

A fourth victim, a 25-year-old woman, was struck in the head by gunfire, and was hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation remains underway.

Sunday –

A 38-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a sedan stopped near him and an assailant fired shots, striking him in the ankle, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

In the 4900 block of North Spaulding at approximately 2:18 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was driving when a person in a blue sedan fired shots, striking her in the face. According to police, she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was walking toward a vehicle in the first block of West Randolph at approximately 3:37 a.m. when a person in a red-colored SUV fired shots at him. The victim pulled out a weapon and returned fire, striking at least two suspects in the vehicle. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, and were taken into custody by Chicago police.

Just before 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 103 rd Street, a 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg while standing in his backyard. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Just before 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street, a 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg while standing in his backyard. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. Chicago police say that a 20-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Division at approximately 1:55 p.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect then fired shots at the victim, striking him in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 2000 block of East 67 th Street at approximately 6:10 p.m., a 33-year-old man was inside a residence when he was struck in the head by gunfire. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 2000 block of East 67th Street at approximately 6:10 p.m., a 33-year-old man was inside a residence when he was struck in the head by gunfire. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 19-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Rockwell at approximately 9:11 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Friday –