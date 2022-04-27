5 Chicago Schools Rank in Top 100 on 2022 List of Best Public High Schools

On a new ranking of the nation's top public high schools, five schools from Chicago made the top 100.

U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday released its 2022 ranking of the Best Public High Schools across the nation by weighing six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

According to the report, about 18,000 public high schools across the country are ranked. Locally, 673 school are ranked in Illinois.

Thirteen high schools in Arizona are featured in the top 100, the most of any state. Florida and New York are a close second with 11 schools.

In Illinois, five schools are featured in the top 100, and they're all located in Chicago.

Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, Near North Side

National ranking: Number 5

Illinois ranking: Number 1

Overall score based on the report's weighted metrics: 99.97/10

According to the report, Walter Payton College Preparatory High School's curriculum is centered on honors and Advanced Placement courses in math, science, language and the humanities, among other subjects. Students can also participate in global exchange and study programs in countries such as France, Belize and South Africa.

Northside College Preparatory High School, Budlong Woods

National ranking: Number 31

Illinois ranking: Number 2

Overall score based on the report's weighted metrics: 99.83/10

According to the report, Northside College Preparatory High School's curriculum focuses on in-depth study of topics such as physics, constitutional law and computer science. Most classes at are honors or Advanced Placement level.

Jones College Prep High School, South Loop Neighborhood

National ranking: Number 51

Illinois ranking: Number 3

Overall score based on the report's weighted metrics: 99.71/10

According to the report, The Advanced Placement participation rate at Jones College Prep High School is 95 percent, and the total minority enrollment is 59 percent.

Young Magnet High School, West Loop

National ranking: Number 67

Illinois ranking: Number 4

Overall score based on the report's weighted metrics: 99.63/10

According to the report, the Advanced Placement participation rate at Young Magnet High School is 91 percent. The total minority enrollment is 73 percent.

Lane Technical High School, Roscoe Village

National ranking: Number 84

Illinois ranking: Number 5

Overall score based on the report's weighted metrics: 99.53/10

According to the report, the Advanced Placement participation rate at Lane Technical High School is 95 percent. The total minority enrollment is 61 percent.

Across the state in the suburbs, other high schools that were ranked in the list's top 500 include Adlai E Stevenson High School (Number 185) in Lincolnshire, Hinsdale Central High School (Number 277) in Hinsdale, New Trier Township High School (Number 285) in Winnetka, Libertyville High School (Number 334) in Libertyville, Prospect High School (Number 398) in Mt. Prospect, Neuqua Valley High School (Number 417) in Naperville, and John Hersey High School (Number 482) in Arlington Heights.

See the full list of rankings from U.S. News and World Report here.