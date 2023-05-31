5 Chicago Elementary Students Hospitalized After Smoking Vape Pen They Found on Field Trip

Five students at Harvard Elementary School in Grand Crossing were hospitalized Wednesday after finding a vape pen on a field trip, officials said.

About 1:50 p.m., paramedics responded to the school at 7525 S. Harvard Ave. and took five children about 9 to 10 years old to area hospitals for “drug-related reasons,” according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.

The students found the vape pen on a field trip Tuesday and smoked it during gym class, Chicago police said. They were hospitalized after someone found them “laughing uncontrollably,” Chicago police said.

The students were all listed in good condition, authorities said.

Area detectives were investigating.