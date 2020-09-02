5 Chicago Businesses Temporarily Shut Down for Violating Coronavirus Guidelines Over the Weekend

The city of Chicago temporarily shut down five businesses over the past weekend for violating coronavirus regulations, officials said Tuesday.

Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted a total of 93 investigations over the weekend, including eight at residential locations, a spokesman for BACP said in a statement.

City officials said BACP issued a total of 14 citations to seven businesses, five of which were temporarily closed for violating health orders related to mitigating the deadly coronavirus.

Those five restaurants and their citations included, per the city:

J.L. Lounge at 3402 N Cicero: Closure order and two citations for failure to ensure social distancing, failure to require face coverings and operating after midnight

Grota Restaurant at 3108-12 N Central Ave: Closure Order and two citations for failure to ensure social distancing, patrons not seated and failure to require face coverings

Family Den at 8940-44 S Stony Island Ave: Closure Order and two citations for operating over capacity indoors, failure to ensure social distancing, patrons not seated and failure to require face coverings

Dirty Dozen Motorcycle Club at 720-22 E 67th St: Closure Order and two citations for failure to ensure social distancing and failure to require face coverings

B'Z Sports Bar & Grill at 12001-03 S Halsted St: Closure Order and two citations for allowing patrons to consume alcohol indoors without a Retail Food License and failure to require face coverings

The orders to close required that those businesses "cease operating immediately that evening," the BACP said, with legal operations allowed to resume the following day.

The BACP has conducted a total of 1,488 investigations regarding the city's reopening guidelines and issued citations to 106 businesses since June 3, officials said.