5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl

Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.

IVAN PACE - LINEBACKER - CINCINNATI

The Bears need lots of help at linebacker, and aren’t likely to spend big free agency dollars at the position. Pace won Senior Bowl defensive MVP with a game-high 10 tackles. He’s got a knack for rushing the quarterback, which the Bears sorely missed when Roquan Smith left. The big knock on Pace is his size since he’s barely 6’0”, but he can play.

Every Ivan Pace Jr. pass-rushing rep through 2 days at @seniorbowl



absurd pic.twitter.com/P2qJFtloJu — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2023

Wright vs the Cincinnati LB pic.twitter.com/Cc1euvsBSI — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 4, 2023

KARL BROOKS - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN - BOWLING GREEN

Brooks is a versatile defensive lineman who played both tackle and end at Bowling Green. He’s earned praise for his ability to shed blocks with his hands, and his pursuit through the play. Brooks had 10 sacks for the Falcons last year and notched another in the Senior Bowl.

@seniorbowl went to Karl Brooks â¼ï¸ #KB11 finished his great week in Mobile in style ð¤ #ToTheMoon ð ð¤ x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/PmLqq4njUx — BG Football (@BG_Football)

Karl Brooks showing some fast, heavy hands pic.twitter.com/U9mHmvuOqm — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 3, 2023

TYJAE SPEARS - RUNNING BACK - TULANE

If the Bears don’t re-sign David Montgomery, or spend on another running back, they’ll have to find a backfield partner for Khalil Herbert in the draft. Spears was one of the buzziest players in the Senior Bowl due to his big play ability. Others noted his pass pro improvements in practice, and similar bounceback performances drew Ryan Poles to Ja’Tyre Carter last year.

JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ - CENTER - MINNESOTA

Whether or not the Bears view Lucas Patrick as their starting center of the future, Schmitz could be a Bears target. According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, Schmitz was impressive in interviews with teams who believe “his character is off the charts.” Schmitz was equally impressive on the field.

@GopherFootball'sJohn Michael Schmitz putting his stamp on being OC1 at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/LoIZ0VcHe5 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike)





Shoutout to the @GopherFootball star for giving a highlight during team drills ð pic.twitter.com/mZA7THZ8ck — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor)

TANK DELL - WIDE RECEIVER - HOUSTON

It’s no secret the Bears need more playmakers, and Dell showed great ability to create separation with a blend of speed and quick twitch. Some wonder whether he’ll fall in the draft since he’s listed at 5’10”, 165 pounds, but with Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown on the roster the Bears aren’t locked into finding another big-bodied WR. Dell gets extra points for his work as a return man, too.

#Houston WR Tank Dell on Day 1 of the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/p3C11PiirT — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher)

Height doesn’t matter if you can create separation like Houston WR Tank Dell pic.twitter.com/HeQTqM8igP — Barnabas Lee (@pkjblee) February 1, 2023

