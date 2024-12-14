5 arrested after large fight breaks out at Englewood STEM High School

Five people were arrested after a large brawl broke out at a high school in Englewood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers were called to Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd., about 11 a.m., police said. They arrived to find a large group of students fighting on the second floor of the building. It wasn’t known precisely how many students were involved.

While attempting to break up the fight, several officers were battered; four officers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Five people were arrested, though it was unclear how many of those arrested were students at the high school.

In a letter to the school’s community, Englewood STEM High School Principal Christopher Shelton said pepper spray was used during the altercation, which put the school into lockdown.

“We will continue striving to provide all students with a safe, positive school environment,” Shelton said in the statement. “While I cannot provide further details about this incident for privacy reasons, I can share that everyone is safe and there were no injuries. We are handling this situation in accordance with CPS policies.”