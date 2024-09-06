4th victim in Forest Park CTA Blue Line shooting identified

Authorities have identified the fourth victim of a shooting on a CTA Blue Line train in Forest Park that left four people dead Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Sean Jones, a 52-year-old man who lived in Chicago.

Earlier this week, police arrested 30-year-old Rhanni Davis, who appeared in court Wednesday facing four murder charges.

Prosecutors allege Davis was the gunman who killed Jones, along with 28-year-old Simeon Bihesi, 30-year-old Adrian Collins and 64-year-old Margaret Miller on a Forest Park-bound Blue Line train while the victims were sleeping.

Bihesi's father, Leonard Nyamusevya, spoke with NBC Chicago over the phone from Ohio Wednesday.

"He always wanted to do the right thing. He never got into trouble. He was a very good child, helping neighbors, helping around the house," Nyamusevya said about his late son.

He said Bihesi grew up with him in Columbus. He joined the Marines and had dreams of becoming a police officer one day.

However, when he returned from the Marines Nyamusevya says the State of Ohio confiscated their home.

“When the state confiscated my property, Simeon lost everything and he was very depressed. And he became to suffer mentally," he said.

Amid his mental health struggles he moved to Chicago, where he was experiencing houselessness when he was killed.

His father is now working to get to Chicago to bring his son's body back to Ohio.

“I’ll see him. I will cry, and I will pray to God to accept him," Nyamusevya said. "It is heartbreaking. Right now I am kind of worthless. They took what was remaining of me.”

No motive has been revealed so far in the investigation.