4th Victim Dies From Wounds Suffered in Shooting Spree in Evanston, Chicago Earlier This Month

An Evanston woman has died after she was shot during a hostage situation inside of a suburban IHOP restaurant, making her the fourth victim to die after the shooting spree that wound its way through Chicago and Evanston.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Marta Torres, 61, passed away Saturday evening at St. Francis Hospital, one week after she was shot inside of an Evanston IHOP.

The man who shot her, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with police outside of the restaurant on Jan. 9.

According to authorities, Nightengale was responsible in the shooting deaths of at least three other individuals, and at least three other victims were left in critical condition.

Yiran Fan, 30, a student at the University of Chicago, was sitting in a vehicle in the 5300 block of South East End at approximately 1:50 p.m. when Nightengale fired shots at him, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Nightengale entered an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue, shooting and killing 46-year-old Aisha Nevell, who was working as a security guard in the building.

Another woman, a 77-year-old, was checking her mail and was hit by gunfire. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

After stealing a vehicle from an acquaintance, Nightengale then drove to the 9300 block of South Halsted Street. During a robbery at the location, he fired shots, striking 20-year-old Anthony Faulkner in the head. He was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

An 81-year-old woman was shot in the back and neck, and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Nightengale then fired shots at a vehicle in the 10300 block of South Halsted at approximately 5 p.m. A 15-year-old girl was hit in the head, and she was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

After firing shots during an attempted robbery at a CVS location near the Chicago-Evanston border, Nightengale then fled across the street and entered an IHOP restaurant, where he shot Torres in the head. After fighting for her life for a week, Torres passed away Saturday evening, officials said.