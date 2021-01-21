4th Person Charged in Deadly Shooting of Retired Chicago Fire Lieutenant: Police

A fourth person has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant during an attempted carjacking, police announced Thursday.

Jaylen Saulsberry, 19, of Chicago Heights, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and on three warrants.

According to Chicago police, Barron was placed into custody at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday night after being extradited from Pennsylvania.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Dwain Williams, a retired Chicago fire lieutenant, during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3.

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have also been charged in the shooting.

Williams was shot and killed as he left a gourmet popcorn shop "Let's Get Poppin," located in the 11700 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago's Beverly Woods neighborhood, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance footage earlier this month showing the moments leading up to and following the fatal shooting.

As Williams left the shop, the video shows he was confronted by multiple individuals who jumped out of a car and began firing in his direction.

Williams shielded himself with his SUV, which was decorated with a red Rudolph nose and reindeer antlers, as he returned fire at the suspects. The veteran firefighter sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As seen in surveillance video, the suspects jumped back in the vehicle they arrived in as a fourth individual drove the car away.

Police said that it was the past crimes of an alleged "carjacking crew" around the Chicago area that helped lead to the first arrest.

Williams, a father of four daughters, was retired from the CFD after 26 years of service. He was also part of the Black Fire Brigade where he mentored and trained young teens to become emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters.

