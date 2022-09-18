49ers' Trey Lance Out for Season With Broken Ankle, Kyle Shanahan Confirms

Lance out for season with broken ankle, Shanahan confirms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trey Lance's 2022 NFL season has come to an end after the second-year quarterback sustained a broken ankle in the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the news postgame and announced Lance will undergo surgery on Monday.

Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter and seen with an air cast on his right leg after sustaining what initially appeared to be a very serious leg injury.

The 49ers' worst fear was confirmed after the game and Lance's first full season under center is over before it barely could get started.

Veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance and finished the game 13-of-21 for 154 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns -- one rushing and one passing.

The 49ers will have to wait until 2023 to see the former No. 3 pick back out on the field.