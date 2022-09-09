49ers Can Give Bears Early-Season Measuring Stick for Rebuild

49ers' game can give Bears early measuring stick for rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears embark on Year 1 of the Matt Eberflus era, it’s essential for them to take stock of where they are and how far they have to go before they reach their desired destination.

So, the Bears should thank the NFL schedule makers for providing them with the ideal opponent to measure themselves against in Week 1 in the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are viewed around the league as a model organization. The way they quickly went from NFC bottom feeder to perennial contender is something the Bears should look to as a model for rebuilding success.

When Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over the 49ers, the organization was in ruin, coming off disaster seasons led by Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. Owner Jed York gave Shanahan and Lynch six-year deals, understanding that Rome couldn’t be rebuilt in a day.

But rebuilds are never long in the NFL.

Lynch and Shanahan largely whiffed in their first draft but did find star tight end George Kittle in the fifth round and defensive tackle D.J. Jones in the sixth. The 49ers limped through the 2017 season, and losses piled up.

But a Halloween trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo accelerated the turnaround, and the 49ers aced the 2018 draft by selecting right tackle Mike McGlinchey and linebacker Fred Warner.

A cruel twist of fate worked in the 49ers’ favor in 2018.

Garoppolo tore his ACL early in the 2018 season, and the 49ers finished with the second-worst record, which allowed them to add the defensive piece they had been missing – defensive end Nick Bosa. Lynch and Shanahan also snatched up do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel in the second round, and they were off.

A Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and another NFC title game berth in 2021 saw the 49ers complete their resurrection.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s Week 1 tilt with the Bears at Soldier Field armed with blue-chip talent across the board. Left tackle Trent Williams, Samuel, Kittle, Warner, Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and defensive lineman Arik Armstead are all elite at their positions.

Shanahan and Lynch also made the gamble of trading two first-round picks (and a first-round swap) to the Miami Dolphins in 2021 to move up to No. 3 to select a franchise quarterback who could take them past the ceiling they reached with Garoppolo.

The 49ers had their choice between Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance. Shanahan eventually chose Lance and Fields slid to No. 11, where the Bears traded up to make him the face of their franchise.

On Sunday, Lance will make his first start as the unquestioned No. 1 QB in San Francisco. He’s the only unknown for an organization that has been, outside of injury luck, among the most reliable in the NFL in recent seasons.

The Bears hope their rebuild can follow a similar trajectory as the job done by Shanahan and Lynch in the Bay Area.

Eberflus brought in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to install a Shanahan-style system built around Fields’ strengths. The Bears know their second-year quarterback needs to improve on his ability to win from the pocket, but Getsy’s scheme will allow Fields to do what he does best – use his elite athleticism and attack downfield – while working to improve that part of his game.

The Bears’ offense under Getsy remains relatively mysterious as they enter Week 1. A vanilla preseason game plan saw the Bears only run a handful of plays to test the progress of their install. Sunday will give us our first real look at the new-and-improved Fields in Getsy’s scheme.

Does Getsy’s scheme mesh as well as we believe with Fields’ skill set? How does it compare to the gold standard on the other sidelines?

The Fields vs. Lance analysis will lead the conversation Sunday, but the measuring stick provided by the 49ers will go well past the quarterback comparison.

How will the Bears’ young offensive line, with two second-year players and a rookie, hold up against the 49ers’ vaunted pass rush? Can a young secondary contain the big plays created by Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk?

The 49ers are a trendy pick to go to the Super Bowl. They are stocked with top-tier talent on both sides of the ball. Shanahan and Lynch have taken them from NFC West doormat to title contender in short order.

The Bears will open the Matt Eberflus era Sunday against a team whose path they hope to duplicate. They should leave Soldier Field with a better idea of just how long the road back to contention will be.

