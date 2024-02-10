49ers and Chiefs fans can cheer their teams on at these Chicago bars on Super Bowl Sunday

A plethora of bars across the nation will broadcast the Super Bowl on Sunday evening as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the Chicago area will be no exception.

But if you're a diehard Chiefs or 49ers fan and want to cheer your team on alongside other devoted followers, you don't have to travel far.

Cheesie's Pub and Grub, a Lakeview establishment where 49ers memorabillia lines the walls, is hosting "the ultimate Super Bowl" party starting at 4 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Chicago 49ers fans, unite!" a post on the bar's Facebook page read. "Join us at Cheesie’s Lakeview for the ultimate Super Bowl party! Let’s paint the town red and gold as we cheer on the Niners!"

Tickets cost between $25 and $75, depending on the package you choose, and are available while supplies last.

It isn't the only option, though.

The self-proclaimed home for Niner Nation, Gracie O'Malley's in Wicker Park will also be open for business.

If you're rooting for the Chiefs, you have a few possibilities, too.

Toons Bar and Grill in Wrigleyville, which hosts members of the Chiefs Kingdom throughout the football season, is pumped up for the big game. Located at 3857 N. Southport Ave., Toons opens for business at 11 a.m., and seating is first come, first served.

Owned by the same folks behind Toons, Beck's in Lincoln Park is having a watch party for Chiefs' fans.

"Ready for the Big Game?" Beck's posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, earlier this week. "We got two rooms, multiple HDTVs, and our World Famous Wings! Watch the Super Bowl with your friends at Beck’s."