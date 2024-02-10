Super Bowl

49ers and Chiefs fans can cheer their teams on at these Chicago bars on Super Bowl Sunday

Chicagoans who want to cheer on the Chiefs or 49ers alongside other fans won't have to go far at all

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

A plethora of bars across the nation will broadcast the Super Bowl on Sunday evening as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the Chicago area will be no exception.

But if you're a diehard Chiefs or 49ers fan and want to cheer your team on alongside other devoted followers, you don't have to travel far.

Cheesie's Pub and Grub, a Lakeview establishment where 49ers memorabillia lines the walls, is hosting "the ultimate Super Bowl" party starting at 4 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Chicago 49ers fans, unite!" a post on the bar's Facebook page read. "Join us at Cheesie’s Lakeview for the ultimate Super Bowl party! Let’s paint the town red and gold as we cheer on the Niners!"

Tickets cost between $25 and $75, depending on the package you choose, and are available while supplies last.

Local

White Sox Stadium

Gov. Pritzker praises White Sox stadium renderings, casts doubt on use of public funds

Near North Side

2 Chicago police officers injured in Near North Side after being struck by vehicle during traffic stop

It isn't the only option, though.

The self-proclaimed home for Niner Nation, Gracie O'Malley's in Wicker Park will also be open for business.

If you're rooting for the Chiefs, you have a few possibilities, too.

Toons Bar and Grill in Wrigleyville, which hosts members of the Chiefs Kingdom throughout the football season, is pumped up for the big game. Located at 3857 N. Southport Ave., Toons opens for business at 11 a.m., and seating is first come, first served.

Owned by the same folks behind Toons, Beck's in Lincoln Park is having a watch party for Chiefs' fans.

"Ready for the Big Game?" Beck's posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, earlier this week. "We got two rooms, multiple HDTVs, and our World Famous Wings! Watch the Super Bowl with your friends at Beck’s."

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us