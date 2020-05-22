493 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana as State Enters Phase 3 of Reopening

With much of Indiana now in a third phase of reopening, state health officials reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases, lifting the statewide total to just over 30,000.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 493 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths Friday. The state also reported another 150 "probable deaths," or those with only a clinical diagnosis but no positive test on record.

Those figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in Indiana to 30,409 with 1,791 fatalities statewide since the pandemic began.

Overall, 208,561 tests have been conducted in the state, up from the 202,995 reported Thursday.

Most of Indiana moved to the third phase of the state's reopening plan beginning Friday.

All counties except Lake, Marion and Cass counties moved into phase three of the reopening plan beginning at 12:01 a.m. EST.

Lake, Marion and Cass counties will join the rest of the state in phase three on June 1, he said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”

Holcomb unveiled the region-by-region reopening plan on May 1, with most areas entering stage 2 of the plan on May 4. However, Marion and Lake Counties were unable to move to stage two until May 11, he said. Cass County began on May 18.

