48 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago Over the Weekend

At least six people were killed and 42 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A 2-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, as well as two uniformed Chicago police officers.

The girl was in the back seat of a car about 6:55 p.m. Friday when someone drove up in the 2800 block of West 26th Street and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the leg and taken by the driver to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, according to police.

13-year-old boy critically hurt

The boy was on the sidewalk about 7:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Wood Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the head and neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Chicago police officers shot

Two Chicago police officers were shot and the suspected gunman was wounded during an exchange of gunfire Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue and saw a 45-year-old man in a vacant alley nearby, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown reported during news briefings outside Mount Sinai Hospital, where the officers were treated and released.

When the officers approached, the person “immediately began firing a gun at the officers,” Brown said.

One officer was struck in the hand and the second in the leg and shoulder, above the vest, Brown said. Both were “stable, recovering and in good condition,” he added.

The suspected gunman was also shot in the “lower extremities,” according to Brown.

Rapper Lil Reese, 2 other men shot

Rapper Lil Reese and two others were shot during a gunfight Saturday at a parking garage on a busy Near North Side block.

The men were “all shooting at each other” about 9:50 a.m. inside a parking garage in the first block of West Grand Avenue, according to police.

Two men, 27 and 28 years old, were taken with gunshot wounds to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The younger man was struck multiple times and was in critical condition, while the older man was grazed in the eye and in fair condition.

A police source said one of the wounded men was rapper Lil Reese, whose legal name is Tavares Taylor.

A third man, 20, was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with two gunshot wounds to his knee, police said.

Man killed in Chicago Lawn

In fatal shootings, a 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man was outside with a group of people about 12:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone, possibly inside of a silver sedan, fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the upper chest and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later died, police said.

Woodlawn homicide

A 21-year-old man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 2:45 p.m., he was in the 1300 block of East Marquette Road when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

5 shot, 2 fatally, at Gresham party

Early Saturday morning, two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a party in Gresham on the South Side.

Several people were at a gathering in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m., according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 21-year-old was also struck in the head and taken to the same hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Another man, 23, suffered two gunshot wounds to the right arm and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. A fifth man, 21, was struck in the shoulder and listed in fair condition at the same hospital, according to police.

Man shot to death at gas station

In another fatal shooting, a person was found shot to death about an hour later at a gas station in West Garfield Park.

The male was found about 4:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Belmont Cragin shooting

Friday night, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:50 p.m., officers heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said.

Officers placed him under arrest and noticed he had two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the arm, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

While searching the area, officers also found a 32-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

At least 31 other people were wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 21 others hurt in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.