47th annual South Side Irish Parade takes place amid snowy backdrop

Hundreds of people lined a snow-fallen parade route Sunday to celebrate Irish heritage and South Side pride in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

Despite much warmer temperatures Saturday for the city's downtown parade, paradegoers saw temperatures in the 30s along with snowfall for Sunday's festivities.

The unlucky weather didn't deter the crowds, and the performers didn't miss a beat.

"It’s pretty chilly but I’m okay, I’m gloved up, I have some heat packs in here," Darrick Ayers Jr. said, who was attending the parade for the first time.

The parade kicked off with the Big Shoulders Fund as Grand Marshal. The organization supports Chicago and Northwest Indiana schools in need.

"About 200 students will be marching with us today," Big Shoulders Fund CEO Josh Hale said. "Hard not to get energized when you see youth who are bright, talented and excited about the future leading the charge as they do in so many different ways. So this parade marches on.”

More than 100 entrants participated, from floats to dancers to bands.

"It’s a great day to come out, see your friends see your neighbors, welcome others here to the South Side to see this wonderful community for what it is," 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea said.