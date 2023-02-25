46-Year-Old Woman Shot to Death in Grand Crossing

A woman is dead following a shooting in Grand Crossing early Saturday, police said.

The woman, 46, was standing on the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when a black sedan approached and someone fired shots at her, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.