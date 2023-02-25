Greater Grand Crossing

46-Year-Old Woman Shot to Death in Grand Crossing

By Sun Times Wire

A woman is dead following a shooting in Grand Crossing early Saturday, police said.

The woman, 46, was standing on the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when a black sedan approached and someone fired shots at her, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Greater Grand Crossing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us