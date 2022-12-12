$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station

An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars.

The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42 -- scoring the jackpot worth $450,000 million.

For being the one to hand out the winning ticket, the retailer will walk away with a prize, too. The gas station will receive a bonus of $4,500, which is 1% of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 19,700 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $500,000 in prizes were won in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to the lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of the ticket and store it in a safe place before claiming their prize.