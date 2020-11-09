43 Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago This Weekend

Six people were killed and 37 others, including four teenagers, were injured by gunfire across Chicago over the weekend.

The weekend’s violence has surpassed what the city saw a week earlier, when 29 people were shot, four of them fatally, over Halloween weekend.

Homicides

The latest fatal shooting left a man dead early Monday near Midway Airport in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of West 59th Street found the 20-year-old unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that apparently hit a tree, according to Chicago police. He had a gunshot wound to his face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday evening, a man was shot to death and a woman was wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

The attack happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street. Larry Becton, 24, was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Later, a 24-year-old woman walked into the hospital after being shot in the shoulder during the attack, and was listed in good condition.

Early Sunday, a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Austin on the West Side.

Lavell Mathis was walking through a vacant lot about 1:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when a man approached on foot and fired shots, officials said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and armpit and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter fled in a white sedan and is not in custody.

Another man was shot to death Saturday evening in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 5:30 p.m., Daniel Zetina, 20, was in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of North Oakley Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire, authorities said. He was struck in the flank and the arm, and taken to St Francis Hospital, where he died.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting earlier Saturday in South Shore.

They were found with gunshot wounds about 3:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 72nd Place, according to police. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One man was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the hospital. His age and identity were not immediately known. The other man, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to each leg and was listed in good condition.

Less than two hours before that, two other men were shot, one of them fatally, in Austin.

They were outside with a group at 1:36 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Huron Street when someone fired shots, police said. Deangelo Mills, 28, was hit in his head and torso while the other man, 21, was shot in the chest, officials said. Both were driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Mills died at the hospital, while the younger man was in fair condition.

Teens wounded

Four teenage boys were shot in separate attacks over the weekend. Sunday morning, a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue, and found the teen with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in fair condition.

Earlier that morning, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About two hours before that, another 15-year-old was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was standing on the front steps of a home about 12:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black vehicle fired shots, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s first shooting left a 16-year-old boy injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boy was shot in the foot about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Loop shootout

Early Saturday morning, a man was injured in an exchange of gunfire in the Loop.

The 33-year-old got into an argument with another man about 1:45 a.m. inside a building in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The argument turned physical, and after getting out of a building elevator, the two men shot at each other. The 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The other man fled the scene and it is unknown if he was shot. A weapon was recovered from the wounded man and charges may be pending.

Other nonfatal attacks

The weekend’s latest attack left one person wounded early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 3:52 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Homan Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life threatening.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:55 p.m. in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was struck in the leg and groin, while a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both men were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About half an hour earlier, two more men were shot in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The men, 27 and 30, were crossing the street about 5:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at them, police said. The older man was struck in the hand and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was stabilized. The younger man was struck in the back and leg, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Less than an hour before that, two men were shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The men, 30 and 60, were shot about 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in the face, shoulder and arm, and was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The younger man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and his condition was stabilized.

At least 22 other people were injured in shootings throughout the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.