41 Shot, 6 Fatally Monday in Chicago

Forty-one people were shot, six of them fatally Monday in Chicago.

In the most recent fatal shooting, three women were shot, two fatally, in an apparent domestic-related shooting in Gresham on the South Side, officials said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Two women died at the scene, while a third woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Police said the woman who died at the scene was 27 years old and had been shot in her head, police said.

A third woman, 56, was shot in her arm, leg and abdomen, according to police. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman taken to the hospital was 22 years old and had a gunshot to her shoulder, police said.

The incident appeared to be domestic-related, according to a law enforcement source.

A 24-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at Mt. Sinai Hospital on the West Side.

Someone dropped him off about 6:45 a.m. at the hospital in the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue and drove off, police said.

The man, shot in the upper chest, was later pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Ronald Jackson of Austin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives are questioning a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 41-year-old was on the street at 4:26 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when someone shot him in the face, according to Chicago police. He died about an hour later at Stroger Hospital.

He was identified as Ahmad Cathey of West Garfield Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A person of interest was taken into custody after people near the scene identified him as the possible shooter, police said.

Father’s Day was forever changed for the Chicago families of four children shot and killed over the weekend. The youngest victims, ages 3 and 13, were shot and killed in separate incidents in the same neighborhood on the same day. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports.

Minutes prior, a man was killed in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was walking at 4:18 a.m. in the 100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in the alley fired shots, according to police.

He was hit in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Lincoln Scott of South Shore.

A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

They were walking in an alley at 12:18 a.m. in West Superior Street when someone fired at them, possibly from a gray sedan, according to police.

A 15-year-old was shot in his leg, chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Michael Hke.

The other boy, 16, was hit in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage girl was critically wounded in a shooting that left four other people injured in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The group was at a large gathering on the street at 2:45 a.m. on South Central Park Boulevard when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to police.

The 16-year-old girl was hit in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 24-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man shot in the arm were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Two other men, 30 and 31, were each shot in the leg and went to Mount Sinai Hospital on their own in good condition, police said

About 30 minutes before then, three men were shot in Englewood on the South Side.

They were outside at a large gathering at 2:07 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Bishop Street when they heard gunshots and realized they’d been hit, according to police. They told investigators they didn’t see where the shots came from.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, a 26-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, police said. They all went to Holy Cross Hospital on their own in fair condition.

Twenty-one other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Monday’s shootings come after a violent Father’s Day weekend where 104 people were shot, 14 of them fatally citywide.