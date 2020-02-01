$4,000 Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run of Chicago Community Activist’s Sister

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a driver that struck the sister of a prominent Chicago community activist Wednesday on the city's South Side.

Cassandra Holmes, 58, was walking across the street about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of South King Drive in the Park Manor neighborhood when a pick-up truck hit her, according to Chicago police.

Holmes was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

The truck drove off after hitting the victim and was last seen about 5:15 p.m. the same day turning northbound in the west alley of King from 79th Street, police said. It was described as a white, four-door 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 with a quad cab and a black tailgate.

Holmes' brother, community activist Andrew Holmes, and Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison have each offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person driving this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or 1800-883-5587.