Chicago

$4,000 Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run of Chicago Community Activist’s Sister

Cassandra Holmes, 58, was struck by a pick-up Wednesday in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a driver that struck the sister of a prominent Chicago community activist Wednesday on the city's South Side.

Cassandra Holmes, 58, was walking across the street about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of South King Drive in the Park Manor neighborhood when a pick-up truck hit her, according to Chicago police.

Holmes was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

Local

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

Sunny Sunday: Bright Skies Returning After Several Cloudy Days

Cook County Jail 1 hour ago

Cook County Jail Detainee Found Dead Inside Cell

The truck drove off after hitting the victim and was last seen about 5:15 p.m. the same day turning northbound in the west alley of King from 79th Street, police said. It was described as a white, four-door 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 with a quad cab and a black tailgate.

Holmes' brother, community activist Andrew Holmes, and Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison have each offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person driving this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or 1800-883-5587.

NBC Chicago/Chicago Sun Times

This article tagged under:

Chicagohit and runPark Manor
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us