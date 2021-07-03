4-Year-Old Shot in South Suburban Dolton

A 4-year-old child sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday in south suburban Dolton, according to a village official.

The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. in the area of East 151 Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Drive. The child was shot in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life threatening injuries, said Sean Howard, a spokesman with the village of Dolton.

The circumstances regarding the shooting weren't immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.