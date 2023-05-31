4-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shot to Death by Another Child in River Grove Home

A 4-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by another child inside a River Grove home Wednesday morning, village officials said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of a child shot in the 2400 block of West Street at approximately 10 a.m. and discovered that a young child had been shot by another child who lives in the house.

The 4-year-old girl was severely wounded and later succumbed to her injuries at Loyola University Medical Center, officials said.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, the girl was identified as Camila Arianaduart.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police said the father of the deceased child was alerted to the shooting by another child while outside, and immediately called 911. According to police, he is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials said the father is a valid FOID and CCL permit holder, and admitted to being the owner of the gun used in the shooting. The man told police the gun was stored on a high shelf in a closet.

There is currently no further information as police investigate.