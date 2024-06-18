Near West Side

4-year-old child critically wounded in Near West Side shooting

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

