4-year-old child critically wounded in Near West Side shooting

A 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed.
According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
There is currently no further information available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
