A four-year-old boy was shot in the face while inside a vehicle Friday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The boy was inside of a vehicle when another vehicle pulled alongside and fired shots into the vehicle.

The victim was struck to the facial area and self-transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

No offenders were in custody late Friday.