4-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot Inside South Suburban Home: Police

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in what's believed to have been an accidental shooting inside a home in south suburban Thornton Thursday night, according to police.

At around 8:40 p.m., first responders were called to a home in the first block of Blackhawk Drive, Thornton Police Chief Glenn Beckman said.

There they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Beckman.

Authorities said paramedics took him to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boy as Amir Jennings-Green, saying he lived in the same block as where the shooting took place.

Beckman said the shooting happened in the basement of the home, where between four and five children were at the time, with adult family members upstairs.

Details of the shooting were unclear, officials said, including who owned the gun and who fired it. But Beckman said investigators believed the shooting to be accidental.

Beckman said the adults in the home were being interviewed at the Thornton police station overnight, adding that they told police they heard a gunshot from the basement. The children were expected to be interviewed Friday morning morning.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.