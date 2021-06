A 4-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning after being pulled out of a retention pond in suburban Northbrook Monday evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were first called to the pond in the 1700 block of Provenance Way at approximately 7 p.m. According to neighbors, a nurse who lives on the street performed CPR before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The boy was then rushed to the hospital.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.