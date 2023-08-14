4 wounded in Old Town shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Old Town on the Near North Side, Chicago police police said.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to a call of multiple people shot in the 100 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, 28, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition; A woman, 22, was struck once in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition; A man, 42, was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition; A man 24, was struck on the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police said further investigation revealed that a man driving a black sedan fired shots at the group and fled the scene.

No one was in custody.