Near West Side

4 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

Four people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday morning outside a restaurant on a popular strip on Chicago's Near West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the group was standing in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street, just outside the Alhambra Palace Restaurant, when a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The Jeep was last seen fleeing eastbound on Randolph Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in fair condition, police said. A woman, believed to be in her early twenties, was also struck in the knee and taken to the same hospital, where she is in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. A second 30-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Local

coronavirus illinois 9 hours ago

Coronavirus by the Numbers: Illinois Sees 70% Increase in Cases in Recent Weeks

Gary Indiana 9 hours ago

Girls Ages 11 and 13 Among 3 Killed in Gary Train Accident, Officials Say

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Near West Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us