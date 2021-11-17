4 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

Four people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday morning outside a restaurant on a popular strip on Chicago's Near West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the group was standing in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street, just outside the Alhambra Palace Restaurant, when a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The Jeep was last seen fleeing eastbound on Randolph Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in fair condition, police said. A woman, believed to be in her early twenties, was also struck in the knee and taken to the same hospital, where she is in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. A second 30-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.