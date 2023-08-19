4 victims held at gunpoint in carjacking and robbery outside Woodridge movie theater

Police in suburban Woodridge were searching for several gunmen who carjacked a vehicle and held four people at gunpoint outside a movie theater late Friday night, according to law enforcement.

At around 11:56 p.m., officers with the Woodridge Police Department responded to the Cinemark Seven Bridges theater, 6500 Illinois Route 53, regarding an armed vehicular hijacking, police said in a news release. The victims told police that they were approached by four armed men in the parking lot, who demanded phones, cash and the keys to a Black Chrysler 300. The suspects got away in the vehicle, which bears Arizona license late 9TA86E, authorities said.

Hours after the carjacking, a stolen Hummer, which police believe the suspects used before stealing the Chrysler, was located nearby, authorities said. The Hummer had been reported stolen from Schaumburg.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call Woodridge police at 630-719-4703 or send an email to crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.