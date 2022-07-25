4 Teens Walk Into Chicago Police Station After Being Shot, With 2 Critically Hurt

Authorities say that four teens walked into a Chicago police station after being shot on the city’s South Side Monday night.

According to authorities, the teens walked into a police station in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m.

All four of the teens had been shot at an unknown location, and all four were transported to area hospitals.

A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were both taken to hospitals in critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials. Two 18-year-old men were also hospitalized, and both were initially listed in good condition.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available, and police are continuing to investigate.