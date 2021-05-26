Englewood

4 Teens Shot in Englewood Apartment After Argument Breaks Out

Four teens were shot after an argument broke out inside an apartment in Englewood on the South Side early Wednesday.

The four — ages 16, 17, 17 and 19 — were in a second-floor apartment with several other people in the 7200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone got into an argument and opened fire about 1:05 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old boy was struck in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. where police initially said he was pronounced dead. But it was later reported that he had been resuscitated and was in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the left shoulder and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the back and a second 17-year-old man was struck in the neck, police said. They were both brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 19-year-old was in critical condition and the younger man was in serious condition.

No one was reported in custody.

